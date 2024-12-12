Interplan LLC, a full-service Architecture and Engineering firm, is excited to announce a new home for its Chicago office. Located in Lombard, IL, the branch is nearly doubling its workspace into a brand new 7,500 sf office. An expansion of this scale is very timely following the addition of 16 new employees since the beginning of 2023. This move allows for continued growth and encourages even greater collaboration in the new office—similar to what the Orlando office has experienced since the move into a new 28,000 sf space in 2021.

This marks the second relocation in the history of the Chicago office. Since its founding in 1972, all of Interplan’s operations were first housed in a historic brick schoolhouse. After expanding to an Orlando branch in 1981, the Chicago office relocated from the schoolhouse to a new 4,500 sf space in 1985. Over the next 40 years, the Chicago team completed thousands of retail and restaurant projects for a diverse range of clients. Now in 2024, Interplan is once again expanding its Chicago office.

The new office design authentically reflects the company’s brand, incorporating many design elements from the Orlando headquarters while also establishing its own distinct identity. The office building is equipped with amenities that encourage a healthy lifestyle, including an indoor putting green, a brand-new fitness facility, and a cafe. One of the most exciting features of the new workspace is ‘The Hub’—a central gathering space designed for dining, socializing, and celebrating. First introduced in the Orlando office in 2021, The Hub serves as a collaborative space for the entire team. It’s also the venue for bi-weekly Huddles, where leadership recaps the team’s achievements, hosts guest speakers, and engages with clients to inspire and connect with the Interplan team. Beyond The Hub, the office features an open-concept workspace—the most significant upgrade from the previous office, fostering enhanced teamwork and communication.

In an interview with the Director of the Chicago office, Jay Schoneman, he weighed in on his observations of the new office and its impact on the team:

“The uplifted vibe in the office was noticeable immediately. With all the natural light coming into the space and the new open workstations, the teams have been able to collaborate more effectively and enjoy a much more elevated work environment.”

When walking through the new office this sentiment becomes very apparent, with employees peering over cubicle walls for a second opinion and laughter over coffee in The Hub. This lively and upbeat atmosphere lifts the spirits of both team members and visitors.