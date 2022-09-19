Introducing Unified Office’s Industrial Grade TCNOPS IoT

Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics, announced today a new, reliable, durable, long-lasting, hardened, sensor-based, Industrial IoT service for restaurants and other Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs): Total Connect NowSM Operational Performance Suite (TCNOPS) This Internet of Things (IoT) service helps restaurants to intelligently automate and optimize infrastructure, food safety, operational efficiencies, and compliance controls. TCNOPS real-time tracking and alerts enable them to manage refrigeration, prep table, oven exhaust, thermostats, air conditioners, safe doors, security and video systems, and other mission-critical functions. TCNOPS helps customers identify problems before they happen, preventing losses and interruptions, helping to ensure regulatory compliance, and supporting your brand.

"Before installing TCNOPS, knowing the temperatures of our store equipment, meant having to go onsite to physically check each location, which can be very time consuming and can take away from the customer experience,” says Rob Scheiper, Dominos Franchise Owner. “Now, with TCNOPS, our supply chain can be more proactive than reactive. We can educate our partners, helping them to spot issues before they happen, rather than after there is a problem. I can easily access the portal and see all of the equipment temperature levels and view other indicators and the walk-in door status, without having to be onsite. This enables us to review multiple locations more efficiently and act on anything that is not within our specifications. And where time is money, TCNOPS is helping us save time and increase revenue along the way! It will also save us thousands in food waste.”

“Not only do people have important things to say, but machines do as well, and what they have to say is often mission-critical to a business,” said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. “They deserve the highest quality of service and the most reliable infrastructure, which has been out of reach to the SMB marketplace until now. TCNOPS utilizes our patented highly reliable, secure broadband, Highest Quality Routing Protocol network to deliver and report business-critical information that also underpins our Total Connect Now business communications services.”

TCNOPS utilizes Unified offices’ Visual Performance Suite monitors and analyzes IoT data collected from sensors and other internal intelligence. It is predictive in nature and can proactively spot subtle underlying changes in devices under management and report on them before they suffer a potential outage. Benefits include:

Increased battery quality and reliability.

10-year battery life.

New Industrial grade sensors.

Predictive Analysis helps identify component failures before they occur and alerts management.

Loss prevention - for example, you will know if your freezer door was left open.

Supply chain education – predictive analytics to assist your HVAC contractors in proactively identifying potential problem areas needing attention.

Real-time operational analytics utilizing Unified Office’s Visual Performance Suite (VPS).

Enhanced regulatory compliance for State and Local health departments.

Integrated with Total Connect NowSM, Unified Office’s award-winning business communications service, utilizing its highly reliable and resilient HQRP over the top transmission network.

Data available from the Operational Management Portal on any device, anywhere, at any time.