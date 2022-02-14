Intuit Announces Recipients of QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative Grant Program

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today announced the recipients of its QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant program. QuickBooks collaborated with the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA), to provide 20 small restaurants each with a $5,000 grant and one-year free subscriptions to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp to help run and grow their businesses.

“At Intuit, we know the struggles that small businesses have endured over the past two years and we have seen many of them successfully pull through with even more ingenuity and determination than ever before,” said Alex Chriss, EVP and General Manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group. “Whether it’s through our QuickBooks or Mailchimp products and services or special grant programs, we’re focused on creating opportunities for small business owners globally to achieve prosperity.”

Like many restaurants across the country, Atlanta restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors such as labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation. In Atlanta, monthly revenues for the city’s surviving restaurants were up 7% in September 2021 compared to September 2019. But for those with annual revenues below $250,000 the recovery has been slower, according to the latest data from Intuit QuickBooks.

"Atlanta has one of the most vibrant restaurant scenes in the country and is home to many innovative restaurants,” said Sheldon Cummings, Chief Operating Officer at Mailchimp. “As part of the Intuit family and on behalf of our Atlanta employees, Mailchimp is proud to be a part of this initiative and support independent restaurants in our community. There are many forces that continue to challenge small businesses but we are happy to play a part in the success of these owners and their employees.”

The grants were awarded to restaurants that fall into this net revenue category and can be used toward payroll and operating expenses to address staffing challenges and drive growth.

“We are delighted to see global companies with a local presence take an active role in the ongoing recovery of the restaurant industry in Georgia,” said Karen Bremer, CAE, President and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA). “These grants will make an immediate impact on the recipients who we know work very hard to keep staff happy and run a thriving business.”

List of Recipients

The 20 recipients are located in the metro Atlanta area plus Macon, Athens and Augusta, GA:

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks - premier cheesesteak eatery

Buvez - Euro-style cafe with French- and German-style pastries and lunch items

Creme de la Crepe - French-inspired cafe with sweet and savory crepes

Catfish Hox - made-to-order Southern scratch kitchen

EAT Catering Concepts - catering service with delightful seasonal menus

Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast - small batch southern cooking

Her Majesty Kitchen + Catering - curated culinary experiences and catering

Joy Cafe - traditional southern and rural European recipes

Joystick Gamebar - classic arcade games and delicious cocktails

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar - small plates, wine and cocktails

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant - authentic Mexican-American

Marietta Diner - 24-hour diner with Greek specialty meals and big breakfasts

Mushi Ni - locally sourced Asian American dishes

NaanStop - authentic Indian cuisine

Old South Bar-B-Q - family owned and operated BBQ

Q'Paso Latin Grub - authentic Latin fusion restaurant and food truck

Romeo's NY Pizza - authentic “old-school” NY-style pizza

Seven Sisters Scones - bakery and cafe with fresh, inventive scones

The Nook on Piedmont Park - local tavern with a charitable food menu

The Southern Salad - fresh, quick-service bowls and smoothies

“This grant will allow us to give back to our employees and to our community, both of whom have been steadfast supporters during this pandemic,” says Katherine Drolett, co-owner of The Nook and recipient of the QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant.