WJ Partners, an investment partnership with a strong track record of developing emerging companies in the restaurant, retail and other sectors, today announced an investment in fast-growing drive-thru beverage chain 7 Brew with a goal of opening roughly 100 new locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

As part of the deal, WJ Partners acquired two existing 7 Brew locations in Greenville, S.C., that opened in 2022. Those stores, along with the new locations to be developed, are managed by a new franchisee group created by WJ Partners called Piedmont Beverage Co., which is headed by CEO Mark Robinson and headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C.

“The drive-thru beverage category is exploding, and we believe 7 Brew is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing popularity,” said Robinson. “The brand differentiates itself through speed of service, customization, and an exceptional customer experience.”

7 Brew’s value proposition resonates strongly with consumers, resulting in impressive growth. The chain has nearly tripled its number of stands in the past two years alone from 174 at the start of 2024 to over 500 today.

“We’re very excited to have WJ Partners helping us drive growth in the Southeastern U.S.,” said John Davidson, CEO of 7 Brew. “We truly look forward to the new partnership.”

“Adding the fast-growing 7 Brew brand to our portfolio is a logical extension of the success we’ve enjoyed with other franchise-based concepts,” noted Jaime Wall, managing partner of WJ Partners. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with an emerging leader with best-in-class unit economics in the highly attractive coffee category.”

City National Bank provided financing for the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.