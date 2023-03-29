iSi North America Announce Marketing Partnership with Rebecca Dowda, Founder of More Than Mixology

iSi North America is pleased to announce a joint marketing/consulting partnership with Rebecca Dowda, Founder and President of More Than Mixology. Ms. Dowda will work closely with the iSi sales and marketing teams to assist in training, sales presentations, recipe development, and product innovation.

“The entire iSi team is very excited to form a working relationship with such an accomplished and well-respected mixologist,” states Jeanette Brick, President of iSi North America. “As our business continues to expand into different foodservice segments such as bars, lounges, and full-service dining, our customer base requires more expertise and consultation. Adding Rebecca to our talented team of ambassadors brings another valuable service that will make iSi a more important partner to the industry.”

Ms. Dowda has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry working with multiple restaurant companies, hotel companies, and beverage suppliers. Rebecca’s passion for mixology is evident in her innovative training programs and her ability to develop operationally-minded cocktail menus for some of the largest brands in the country.