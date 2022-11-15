iSi North America Introduces the Eco Series System of Whippers and Chargers

As the leader in fresh whipped cream solutions, iSi has taken on the challenge to reduce climate impact with investments in factories, purpose driven product development, and care for the world. The company is proud to introduce the revolutionary new Eco Series Green Whip and Eco Series Professional Charger for whipping food. Now, restaurants and cafes, can serve delicious, fresh whipped cream and cold foams with a substantially lower climate impact while enjoying significant ingredient cost savings.

“For years, we have been investing and researching solutions to offer our customers a climate-friendly, sustainable option for creating fresh whipped cream while keeping an eye on their costs. The iSi Eco Series System is a remarkable achievement. It is the FIRST and ONLY 100% climate neutral food whipping system on the market. And the big news is: the Eco Series Whipping System can produce 15% more servings with the same ingredients – that’s a savings of up to 10% for most of our customers. And the savings are even more significant for restaurants currently using aerosol cans of whipped cream! It’s Better for Earth, AND Better for Business!” states Jeanette Brick, President of iSi North America.

The new iSi Green Whip and Eco Series Professional Chargers operate exactly like existing iSi whipper systems. However, the new technology employed by the Green Whip produces more portions using the same ingredients and has enough power to whip up plant-based, and even vegan whipped toppings. “Our innovation has created a way for customers to save money while reducing climate impact.” comments Brick. “In many cases, consumers and restaurants are accustomed to using aerosol whipped cream cans which are convenient, but harmful for the environment. And they don’t offer any versatility in flavors or ingredients. Now there is a solution that offers an environmentally and financially beneficial way to move away from aerosol cans for flavorful whipped cream.”

Through major investments in technology, use of renewable energy in production, and investments in compensation projects, the entire portfolio of iSi chargers are now certified 100% climate neutrally produced. iSi is the first to use new technology that captures released nitrous oxide gas during production and transforms the emission into the earth-friendly gases: nitrogen and oxygen. “We are funding similar United Nations registered projects in regions where nitrous oxide is a significant by-product of fertilizer production. We’re proud to do our part in making this type of innovation available to help our planet while helping to feed people who need the use of fertilizer for resilient food crops around the world,” states Brick. The Eco Series Professional charger takes the iSi system to a new level. Not only are the Eco Series Chargers produced climate neutrally, the UN Certified compensation project is also engaged to further mitigate the transportation and use of each charger, creating the very first 100% climate neutral chargers available for use in your home or restaurant.

Like all iSi whipping siphons, the new Eco Series Green Whip is NSF, can be hand or machine washed, and has the flexibility to create multiple flavors, making it the perfect whipper for adding different ingredients resulting in layers of flavor. The Eco Series Green Whip is also produced 100% climate neutrally.

“We’ve done extensive research on the benefits of the new Eco Series Green Whip and Eco Series Professional Chargers. In addition to all the climate benefits, we can consistently show our customers how they can save money by switching to the Eco Series system and eliminating canned aerosol whipped cream use," comments Brick.

The iSi Eco Series Whipper and Charger System consists of the new iSi Green Whip (1 pint capacity) and the 8.4g Eco Series Professional Charger (10, 24 & 50 pack). For decades, chefs, baristas, and mixologists have relied on the quality and consistency of iSi as one of the most important kitchen tools for creativity and clean dispensing.