Island Fin Poké Celebrates Sixth Anniversary

National Florida-based franchise, Island Fin Poké Co. is celebrating its sixth anniversary on March 20 with all 26 locations across 13 different states, and its loyal guests. To celebrate and show appreciation for its sixth anniversary, the brand is giving out limited-edition stickers, a fan-favorite to its guests, to the first 50 guests that visit any location.

Known for its Hawaiian-style, poké bowls that are customized to your preference and are more than just a bowl, the brand is perceived by its guests as a lifestyle built on family values. This philosophy propelled Island Fin into America’s favorite poké restaurant in a short six years.

In the Hawaiian language, Ohana translates to the word “family,” and is foundational to the Island Fin brand. “We’re determined to demonstrate how truly thankful we are for our guests and we can't think of a better way than celebrating our Ohana culture with our guests,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co.

“Our goal is to set the bar in the poké industry by providing poké bowls that have exotic and approachable flavors. We do this by having many of our ingredients homemade and always ensuring that everything that goes into our poké bowls is fresh. But what truly stands out to our guests is our brand and culture. We’re incredibly excited for our growth coming in the next several years.”

The brand has always remained consistent and continues to provide every guest with unparalleled service and a family-like atmosphere. From the curated music to only using the freshest boat-to-bowl ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers an incredible sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the incrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. Aside from the traditional fish options of tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus, Island Fin also offers protein options of chicken, tofu and spam to cater to all preferences.

Perhaps that most extraordinary and unique feature at Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of the meal.

The brand continues to grow its fan base and introduce poké to new audiences. Recently, Island Fin began offering free two-ounce samples of their most popular options for guests to try, with the goal of making poké more approachable and educating guests on the endless options of flavors. Since its introduction, the free sample of poké is converting guests at a rate of over 95%, turning people who thought they would never even try it into new poké lovers because of their amazing experience and the combination of exotic and familiar flavors.

Last week, Island Fin added the new Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl menu item to all locations as well. This addition was directly intended to diversify their menu and offer more options to their guests. The Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl was specifically created to provide chicken lovers with a meal that is delicious, healthy and bursting with the perfect combination of sweet and spicy Korean barbeque flavors.

Because their poké bowls are paramount in freshness, flavor and ingredients, the brand has been recognized and celebrated through several noteworthy awards over the last six years. Most recently, they were recognized as a top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. To be recognized, the brand had to fulfill an assortment of criteria including impressing millennials, making an impact, serving their community, creating an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and filling a niche.

“Our sixth anniversary is a symbol of our success and dedication to our guests,” Setterington says. “We are so excited to be celebrating another birthday and we want to thank each and every guest that has made it possible because they are the inspiration behind everything we do.”