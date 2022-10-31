Island Fin Poké Co. Adds Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve to Menus

As the leaves are changing, the pumpkin inspired flavors are falling back into season. National franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., is adding even more spice to its menu with a new item, giving guests the feeling of fall through flavor. Starting on October 31, the long-awaited seasonal flavor returns, as guests can order the new Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve in all Island Fin Poké Co. locations, while supplies last.

Whether it is top quality proteins, such as tuna, salmon, shrimp, chicken, tofu, spam, and octopus, or a wide variety of amazingly delicious sauces, Island Fin Poké Co. has a menu item for every guest, including gluten-free or vegetarian options, and now, pumpkin spice lovers can top off their meal with this new seasonal flavor.

Each Island Fin location offers a welcoming environment where every guest can feel like they are dining at their family’s homes. They take the time to walk each guest through the menu and experience to personally curate each bowl to the liking of each guest.

Guests begin by customizing their bowl and picking one of three bases of white rice, brown rice, or spring mix. Then, pick from eight top quality proteins and choose from the 21 different toppings, and five specialty sauces, all to add flavor and boldness to each bowl.

A restaurant's atmosphere is just as important as the food it is serving. Because of Island Fin Poké Co.’s extraordinary level of service, they are always focused on cleanliness offering an incredible guest experience. At every location, they do not have any trash cans in sight, food is brought to the table of each guest, and the food is cleaned up by team members upon them leaving.

Island Fin Poké Co.'s other primary focus is always offering a friendly and welcoming atmosphere to every guest who steps into the restaurant. Its goal is to make every guest feel like they are a part of the brand and part of its Ohana. The brand offers a family-like atmosphere while offering a personalized experience at every location and during every visit.