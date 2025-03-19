In 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. opened its doors to the public with a simple mission: provide the community with healthy, nutritious poké inspired by the vivid flavors of Hawaii. Today, the beloved poké concept is proud to celebrate its eighth anniversary, a testament to its unwavering success of boat-to-bowl fresh poké and Ohana-driven mindset.

To commemorate eight years of operation, the poké franchise is celebrating in traditional Island Fin fashion — by giving back to their Ohana. On Island Fin’s eighth anniversary, Thursday, March 20, guests can visit one of Island Fin’s 22 locations nationwide to collect a free, limited-edition Island Fin sticker with the purchase of any delicious bowl.

Inspired by the Hawaiian lifestyle, CEO and Founder Mark Setterington started Island Fin Poké Co. with a vision to transport guests to the tropical islands of Hawaii through incredibly fresh flavors. Mark’s dedication and passion for poké cultivated in his home kitchen where he relentlessly experimented with his poké creations and homemade sauces. Over the course of numerous taste tests with friends and family, Mark had solidified Island Fin’s homemade sauces — all fresh, delicious and gluten-free.

“Since day one, Island Fin has always been about caring for our Ohana,” said Mark. “Without our Ohana and our guests, Island Fin wouldn’t be where it is today, which is why every bowl and every scoop we serve consists of only the freshest and most flavorful ingredients around.”

From homemade sauces to an extensive array of proteins, mix-ins and toppings, Island Fin has always prioritized a diverse, healthy and flavorful menu where guests can build their own IncrediBOWL culinary creation. For eight years, Island Fin Poké Co. has been inspiring guests with sustainable and healthy ingredients such as Coho Salmon — a sustainably sourced alternative to wild sockeye salmon — and a wide range of vegetarian and gluten-free options that provide their Ohana with a meal that’s just as nutritious as it is delicious.

With poké bowls customized to each guest’s preferences, Island Fin offers a variety of protein options including chicken, tofu, spam and boat-to-bowl fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. When guests order at Island Fin, they receive a bowl crafted to their personal liking. Island Fin is deeply committed to fostering a close-knit and supportive community for guests while also maintaining growth and expanding into more market segments for years to come.