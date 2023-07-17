Island Fin Poké Co. to Give Away Free Dole Soft Serve for National Dole Whip Day

Island Fin Poké Co., the renowned national franchise known for its delectable poké bowls, announced its official celebration of National Dole Whip Day on July 20th. The brand invites the community to join in the festivities with an exciting offer that will satisfy every guest and their sweet cravings: On National Dole Whip Day, guest can visit any Island Fin Poké Co. location and, with the purchase of one bowl, will receive a free Dole Soft Serve. Additionally, the first 50 guests who buy a bowl will also receive a limited-edition Dole Whip sticker.

Known for its creamy and tropical flavors, Dole Soft Serve is a beloved treat that perfectly complements the brand’s delicious poké bowls. Guests will get to choose from a variety of refreshing flavors depending on each location, but will all offer the original OG flavor of Pineapple. This offer presents an opportunity for guests to experience the ultimate fusion of flavors while celebrating the joyous occasion of National Dole Whip Day.

"National Dole Whip Day is one of my personal favorite days to celebrate with our guests because Dole Soft Serve is significant to our brand, as it’s a nod to our Hawaiian roots and represents tradition as a Hawaiian staple," says Mark Setterington, founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. "It's a perfect opportunity for us to express our gratitude and offer a little something extra to show our appreciation to our Ohana. We can't wait to share the joy of our delicious poké bowls paired with the delightful flavors of Dole Soft Serve."

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless options of poké bowls that are gluten-free – including the Dole Soft Serve.