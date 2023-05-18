Island Fin Poké Co. Lands in Nashville

The city of Nashville is a world-famous vacation hot-spot for a lot of reasons. One of those reasons is it’s the epicenter of country music and now add to that, it’s become a popular destination for great dining. Opening on May 22, Nashville residents and foodies alike will have a new and exciting food option to experience.

Island Fin Poké Co. is opening its 26th location in the U.S. and second location in Tennessee, bringing an entirely new explosion of flavors to the city of Nashville. Offering Hawaiian-style poké bowls, this fast-casual restaurant is set to become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike, offering a unique dining experience that is not only incredibly fresh and delicious, but also healthy.

The brand is all about its “Ohana” culture, which focuses on creating a family-like environment for the various market segments it serves. In the Hawaiian language, Ohana translates to “family” which aligns with the family values Nashville is also known for.

The Nashville location franchisees, Scott and Tammy Fitzpatrick, are offering guests a pre-grand opening treat by offering free customizable poké bowls on Saturday, May 20th to welcome their new community into their location. Offering chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus, Island Fin caters to all preferences with everything on their menu being gluten-free. Everything, including the menu, is customized to every guest’s preference offering a special, personalized experience on every visit.

“One of the reasons that inspired us to be a part of the larger Island Fin Poké Company is the core values of Ohana (family), quality ingredients and amazing customer service,” explains Tammy. “As a family with food allergies, we understand how difficult it can be to eat out. Island Fin Poké Co. is extremely dedicated to doing the navigation for families like us so that we can just enjoy dining and spending time together. We want to share that experience of ease with everyone that walks through the doors of our location in Nashville.”

From its curated Hawaiian music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience, with the Ohana vibe being the sixth sense. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is a term coined by Island Fin Poké to define the incredible flavors and the endless combinations of bowls guests can create.

“This is going to be a place where the community can go to get a well-balanced, convenient, healthy and fulfilling meal any day of the week,” Tammy adds. “We’re excited to introduce this unique concept to Nashville. Island Fin offers the community a healthy alternative in the fast-casual space. We source all our fish sustainably, make all our sauces in-house and are gluten-free!”

Thanks to Island Fin’s CEO and founder, Mark Setterington, and his high level of attention to detail, the most extraordinary and unique feature at every Island Fin, including the new Nashville location, is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual restaurants, every team member will serve each guest their meal and always clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest experience truly memorable.

"Nashville is known for having the greatest country music in the world and now is home to America’s best poké restaurant with our unique service model and brand," says Setterington. "Nashville is a vibrant, colorful and dynamic city, which perfectly aligns with our vibrant, colorful, dynamic and delicious food. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy the delicious flavors of the islands and experience our family-driven lifestyle and remarkable guest service."

The Fitzpatricks also expressed that if anyone is interested in owning a franchise or is a young entrepreneur, one should seek a business opportunity with Island Fin. “We would encourage anyone looking into being a part of the brand to be inspired by the values of Island Fin Poké Company, how those values connect with you on a personal level and let that guide you. That’s what [Tammy and I] did! And we believe that is why the journey has been truly rewarding,” says Tammy.