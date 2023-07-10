Island Fin Poké Co. to Make Arizona Debut on July 17

Opening on July 17, Island Fin Poké Co., the national Florida-based franchise, is set to unveil their 28th location across the U.S., marking their first-ever venture into the sunny state of Arizona.

Conveniently situated in the Verde at Cooley Station, Island Fin Poké Co.'s newest franchisee owners, Mark, Patti and Brett Blackwell, are going above and beyond to extend a warm welcome to the community. They're treating their guests to a pre-grand opening offer: Free customizable poké bowls on Saturday, July 15th. It's their way of giving guests a sneak peak of the Island Fin experience.

“We’re so excited to be the first to bring the Island Fin Poké Co. brand to Arizona, and especially to start here in Gilbert,” says Mark Blackwell. “As you may know, Gilbert is growing very fast; it has a vibrant local economy, a diverse demographic with many young families and active lifestyles. Many know about poké, but we want to introduce them to this special brand, our fresh food, great service and our family – Ohana.”

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. In addition to their fresh protein options, Island Fin also offers deliciously cooling Dole Soft Serve® flavors that are guaranteed to beat the Arizona heat.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless combinations of gluten-free poké bowls.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the taste of aloha to the wonderful community of Gilbert," said Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "Our mission has always been to share the joy of fresh, customizable poké bowls with as many people as possible. We're confident that Gilbert residents will fall in love with our IncrediBOWL offerings and the Ohana spirit we bring to every community."

Island Fin Poké Co.'s Gilbert location will be open every day from 11a.m. to 9p.m., offering a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. For added convenience, the restaurant also provides online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. app.

Don't miss the chance to experience the freshest poké bowls in town and indulge in a taste of paradise.