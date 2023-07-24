Island Fin Poké Co. Named to Lunchbox's Top 30 Hottest Restaurant Brands 2023 List

Island Fin Poké Co., America’s purveyor of delicious and healthy poké bowls, announced its remarkable achievement of securing a spot on Lunchbox's prestigious Top 30 Hottest Restaurant Brands 2023 List. This coveted recognition showcases Island Fin Poké Co.'s commitment to excellence, innovation and community engagement.

Lunchbox, the renowned industry authority, recently unveiled its inaugural Top 30 Hottest Restaurant Brands 2023 List, shedding light on the visionary brands and talented individuals who are revolutionizing the restaurant landscape and fostering vibrant communities. With a focus on visual identity, digital experience and community building, Lunchbox's list captures the essence of leading brands shaping the future of the industry.

With now 28 open locations and 56 sold, Island Fin Poké Co. stands out as an extraordinary competitor in this field. Through their creative menu offerings, remarkable guest experience, service and dedication to fostering strong connections within their communities, the brand has redefined what it means to be a leading brand in the restaurant space alongside Starbucks, Plant Power and Taco Bell.

Determined to offer more and appeal to new guests, Island Fin began offering free two-ounce samples of their most popular options for guests to try, with the goal of making poké more approachable and educating guests on the endless options of flavors. Since its introduction, the free two-ounce sample of poké is converting guests at POS at a rate of over 95%, turning people who thought they would never even try it into new poké lovers because of their amazing experience and the combination of exotic and familiar flavors.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be ranked on Lunchbox's prestigious Top 30 Hottest Restaurant Brands List," says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Ohana, who consistently strive to deliver an extraordinary dining experience to each and every guest who walks through our doors. We are grateful for the support of our community and look forward to continuing our mission of providing delicious and healthy poké bowls to all."

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of the meal.