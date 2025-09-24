At Island Fin Poké Co., poké is so much more than a dish. It is a tradition that nourishes and brings people together. To mark International Poké Day, the Hawaiian-inspired franchise is celebrating the beloved cuisine and giving back to their Ohana with a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal and a limited-edition, poké-themed sticker for guests to enjoy.

On International Poké Day on Sunday, September 28, visitors can stop by their nearest Island Fin location or order online or through the Island Fin Poké Co. app to purchase any bowl and receive another one at half price. Whether building their own bowl from scratch with Island Fin’s premium assortment of proteins, toppings and marinating sauces, or ordering a Signature Bowl like the mouthwatering Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl, guests can look forward to a dining experience complete with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

“International Poké Day is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate this influential dish while also giving back to our Ohana and community,” said Mark Setterington, CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. “Every bowl we make represents our dedication to bold flavors, sustainably sourced ingredients and happy, healthy Ohana.”

In addition to the promotion, the first 50 people to visit a location on International Poké Day will be treated to a limited-edition, poké-themed sticker courtesy of Island Fin. The limited-edition sticker is not only a fun keepsake, but also a step toward a grand prize. By collecting all eight stickers during Island Fin’s exclusive sticker drops, fans get the chance to win a free Island Fin surfboard along with a host of other exclusive prizes.

Prioritizing the well-being of their Ohana, Island Fin ensures that guests are treated to a healthy, delicious bowl of poké with every visit. From sustainably sourced proteins such as their Coho Salmon and farm-to-fork fresh veggies to toppings like avocado, seaweed and pickled veggies, Island Fin is spearheading the fast casual poké craze with fresh, sustainable ingredients that honor the iconic dish’s Hawaiian roots.

From Ahi Tuna to Tofu, Island Fin’s vibrant lineup of proteins brings an array of customizable creations to the poké world this International Poké Day. The special offers are available in-store on Sunday, September 28, at participating locations while supplies last.