Island Fin Poké Co. Opens 27th Restaurant

Opening on June 22, the national Florida-based franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., is opening its 27th location across the U.S in MIami Lakes and is adding its 15th location in the state of Florida.

Located at 15468 NW 77th Court, in the Royal Oaks Plaza, the new Island Fin Poké Co. location will set an incredibly high standard of providing every guest with unparalleled service and a Ohana-like atmosphere (which translates to family-like in the Hawaiian language). According to franchise owner of Miami Lakes, Steve Kretsch, Island Fin’s brand values perfectly align with Miami Lakes’ values of importance of family and community.

“I’m very excited about bringing [Island Fin Poké Co.] to Miami Lakes,” says Kretsch. “Miami Lakes is a closely knit, family-oriented community. Our 'Ohana spirit’ is a natural fit. We look forward to being active in our community as we develop our family among our guests and our team. We’re developing several ideas to engage with the community beyond just serving the freshest and tastiest poké available.”

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the always empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless options of poké bowls that are gluten-free.

“Poké’s popularity is rising in many communities across the U.S. and we’re confident this new community will find our poké truly appealing, unique and incredible. In fact, some of our guests believe in the brand and our flavors so much that they follow our journey of expansion and visit our grand openings in multiple locations. Island Fin Poké Co. is becoming a household name in the poké industry, and we couldn’t be happier,” says Mark Setterington, President and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co.

Setterington and Kretsch hope to encourage even more entrepreneurs to franchise with the Island Fin brand to add to its growing Ohana. Additionally, the new franchise owner, Kretsch, is actively looking for two or three more locations in the Miami Lakes area because he believes it's an amazing way to become a part of a family-orientated brand all while earning revenue.

“Owning an [Island Fin] franchise is an exciting way to pursue an entrepreneurial journey,” says Kretsch. “I get so much energy through engaging with the potential guests and our team. This is not just a business, but it’s truly a lifestyle choice. If you are looking to stand behind the counter and collect money, then I do not think this franchise is for you. While the food is amazing, the sustainable advantage is the culture of Ohana that we create in every store.”