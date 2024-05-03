Get ready Buford, GA! On Monday, May 6, America’s favorite poké restaurant, Island Fin Poké Co., is opening another location in Georgia. In addition to its Peachtree City location, Buford will be the brand’s second store in the state and 23rd location across the U.S.

Conveniently located at 22 Buford Village Way, Suite 215, Buford, GA 30518, Island Fin Poké Co.’s newest franchisee owners, Todd and Ruth Gould, are going above and beyond to extend a warm welcome to the community. They’re treating their guests to a pre-grand opening offer: Free customizable poké bowls on Saturday, May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to prepare for the grand opening. It’s also the brand’s way of giving guests a sneak peek of the Island Fin experience.

“We’re so excited to open our second store and 23rd location in the beautiful town of Buford, Georgia,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “By adding poké to Buford’s dining scene, we are expecting a big welcome from the community on our grand opening day. Also, I am excited that Todd and Ruth are joining our growing Ohana. They are such a great addition to our family!”

Island Fin, with its deep roots in Hawaiian culture and food, has always held the values of family close to its heart. The essence of Ohana goes beyond a Hawaiian word that means family; it’s a way of life. The brand is deeply committed to fostering a close-knit and supportive community for its guests while also maintaining growth and expanding into more market segments

From curated music to only the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six-sensory experience. This means each time a guest orders a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. There are endless options, from fresh toppings to handcrafted finishing and marinating sauces.

In every location, the brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. In addition to their fresh protein options, Island Fin also offers refreshing Dole Soft Serve®, a perfect complement to a poké meal with summer around the corner.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features of every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members serve each guest their food and clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making each guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allow guests to create endless combinations of gluten-free poké bowls.

Island Fin Poké Co.’s Buford location will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. For added convenience, the restaurant also provides online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. app.