Island Fin Poké Co. announce the grand opening of their newest location in Beachwalk, Florida. Set to open Monday, September 30, this marks Island Fin’s 10th location in Florida and 23rd across the United States.

Conveniently located at 345 Beachwalk Shore Dr., Suite 105, St. Johns, FL 32259, Island Fin Poké Co.’s newest location will offer the freshest Hawaiian-style poké bowls to the greater Jacksonville area. To celebrate the grand opening, from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, Island Fin will offer guests a complimentary Build Your Own Bowl option, which includes one premium topping and fountain soda at no cost. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as free bowls will only be offered while supplies last.

With poké bowls customized to each guest’s preference, Island Fin offers a variety of protein options, including chicken, tofu, spam and boat-to-bowl fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. When guests order at Island Fin, they get to experience the IncrediBOWL — a bowl crafted to their personal liking, complete with a base, protein, fresh toppings and handcrafted marinating sauces.

“We are beyond excited to bring Island Fin to the Beachwalk community,” said Mark Setterington, President and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. “We believe fresh, delicious food is a necessity for every community, and our mission at Island Fin is to uphold that necessity by making our fresh poké bowls available for everyone to enjoy in a relaxed, welcoming environment.”

Deeply inspired by Hawaiian culture and food, Island Fin has always held the values of family and community close to heart. The essence of Ohana goes beyond a Hawaiian word for family — at Island Fin, it’s a way of life. The brand is deeply committed to fostering a close-knit and supportive community for guests while also maintaining growth and expanding into more market segments.

Island Fin Poké Co.’s Beachwalk location offers guests a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. For added convenience, the restaurant also provides online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. app. Now, with 23 locations nationwide, each Island Fin store follows The Island Fin Way, where guests are welcomed with a friendly greeting and treated like family during every visit. Island Fin’s Ohana mindset makes the restaurant a hub for delicious flavors, healthy ingredients and exceptional service.