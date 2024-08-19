Island Fin Poké Co. announced its IncrediBOWL Back-to-School Promotion.

From Monday, August 19, to Friday, August 23, guests can boost their study sessions with two bowls, two Dole Soft Serves and two sodas for only $30. Start the school year strong with Island Fin’s fresh bowls, refreshing ice cream and a sweet, fizzy drink.

At Island Fin Poké Co., everything is hand-crafted with the highest quality ingredients. The second guests step into one of our stores, they’re transported straight onto the white-sand beaches of Hawaii. With sustainably sourced protein, handmade sauces and over 25 delicious toppings with gluten-free and dairy-free options, Island Fin is the go-to poké place for everyone.

Bowls crafted with ingredients like Korean BBQ Chicken, Aloha Shoyu marinated vegetables and handmade Togarashi sauce are difficult to beat. The ingredients aren’t the only thing Island Fin cares about—treating customers like Ohana is at the core of their mission. Every location follows the Island Fin Way, where guests are welcomed with a friendly greeting and treated like family in every interaction. That’s why Island Fin is the best choice for quality, service and experience.

The Back-to-School Promotion is valid from August 19 to August 23. Pricing and participation may vary by location.