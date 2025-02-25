In a time where everyone seems to be raising prices, Island Fin Poké Co. –– America’s favorite Hawaiian-style poké spot –– is proud to announce their Sarasota location in Florida has reduced the prices of key menu items. Previously priced at $15, the Build Your Own Bowl option is now $14 and Signature Bowls are now $11. These price decreases demonstrate how Island Fin Poké Co. is dedicated to taking care of their Ohana by ensuring that healthy, quality food remains accessible and affordable to the community.

Island Fin’s Sarasota location was the franchise’s second-busiest location in 2023. “We always want to ensure that our communities have access to good, healthy food, no matter what,” said Mark Setterington, President and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. “At Island Fin, we will always value the well-being of our guests over profits.”

Guests can build and customize their own bowls, complete with a base, protein, mix-ins, marinating sauces, toppings and finishing sauces, now for just $14. Not only do these bowls come with protein options of boat-to-bowl fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus, but they also offer tofu, spam, chicken and Korean BBQ chicken as well. Guests can also choose from one of Island Fin’s Signature Bowls, the Ahi Tuna Bowl, Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Bowl, Salmon Bowl or Spicy Tuna Bowl for just $11. With homemade sauces and sustainably sourced proteins, Island Fin guests are sure to enjoy a tropical culinary adventure that is just as nutritious as it is delicious.

Island Fin Poké Co. has always been Ohana-driven since its founding in 2017. With 22 locations nationwide, each Island Fin spot follows “The Island Fin Way,” where guests are welcomed with a friendly greeting and treated like family during every visit. The brand is also proud to offer gluten-free and vegetarian options to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences. With their customizable options and fresh seafood, Island Fin Poké Co. has something healthy and appetizing for everyone at an affordable price.