Island Fin Poké Co., America’s favorite Hawaiian-inspired poké stop, announced that their Worcester, Massachusetts, location will be honoring its five-year anniversary with a celebratory event on Wednesday, July 10, starting at 11am. Complete with festivities, giveaways and live music, this event will honor Island Fin Poké Co.’s first-ever franchise location and the loyal community it serves.

“We are beyond excited to be 5 years old,” said Jim and Marilyn Way, owners of Island Fin Poké Co.’s Worcester location. “This is a huge accomplishment in a restaurant’s lifecycle, and we want to celebrate with all of our guests that have supported us since we opened, and hopefully meet a few new, soon-to-be-loyal guests who love us as well.”

New and returning guests alike can expect a day jam-packed with fun for the whole family. The schedule for Island Fin Poké Co.’s day of celebration is as follows:

11am: Island Fin Poké Co. will give away 50 limited-edition t-shirts celebrating their five-year anniversary. T-shirts will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

11am–2pm: Jeffrey Clayton from PanNeubean Steel, a steel pan-led band, will serenade guests by playing beautiful island music on the steel drum.

11am–2pm: A putting green will be set up with a chance for guests to putt for a hole-in-one. Guests who can putt a hole-in-one will be treated to a famous Dole Soft Serve®, courtesy of Island Fin Poké Co.

5pm: Another 50 limited-edition T-shirts celebrating the five-year anniversary will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

5pm–7pm: Face painting and balloon twisting will be available for kids to enjoy.

6pm–7pm: Evil Felipe, an all-female band from central Massachusetts, will be performing their iconic alternative, surf punk music.

All guests will receive a commemorative five-year anniversary bracelet. Additionally, guests purchasing a bowl or Dole Soft Serve® will be placed in a raffle for a chance to win one of several baskets of goodies donated by local merchants. Attendees can be sure to enjoy an IncrediBOWL lunch filled with boat-to-bowl fresh protein and stick around for even more surprises Island Fin Poké Co. has planned throughout the day!

“We are forever grateful for the support and acceptance from the community,” said the Way’s. “We know you have so many options to choose from, so you choosing us is what humbles us and drives us and our team every day.”

Island Fin Poké Co.’s anniversary event in Worcester is just one way the company strives to recognize their guests and local communities for their ongoing support. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. prides itself on a dedication to the freshest ingredients, bold flavors and family-like values. The franchise currently has 23 locations nationwide and is making it a mission to bring traditional Hawaiian flavors and top-notch ingredients to the world of fast-casual dining.

The Island Fin Poké Co. Worcester location is 41 Park Avenue, Suite 2, Worcester, MA 01605.