This Veterans Day, November 11, Island Fin Poké Co. is paying tribute to those who have served our country by offering a free, delicious poké bowl to veterans at all Island Fin locations. It’s a heartfelt gesture from the Orlando-based franchise to show appreciation for our veterans.

With locations across the country in states such as Florida, Tennessee and California, Island Fin welcomes veterans of all generations and backgrounds to enjoy one of their flavorful poké bowls. Made with only the freshest ingredients, Island Fin ensures all guests will enjoy a bowl that’s made with farm-to-fork and boat-to-bowl fresh proteins, with vegetarian and gluten-free options as well. Guests can choose from one of Island Fin’s Signature Bowls such as the Ahi Tuna Bowl, Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl, Salmon Bowl and Spicy Tuna Bowl. Or, they can get creative and build their own IncrediBOWL from scratch –– complete with a base, protein, mix-ins, marinating sauces, toppings and more.

Inspired by Hawaiian culture and flavors, Island Fin makes taking care of their Ohana a priority above all. Every location follows the Island Fin Way, where guests are welcomed and treated like family during every visit. The acclaimed poké franchise also takes pride in serving their community, as their special Veterans Day promotion conveys Island Fin’s deep respect and admiration for those who have served our country. This Veterans Day, our nation’s heroes are invited to experience a complimentary, flavorful journey courtesy of Island Fin Poké Co.

