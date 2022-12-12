Island Fin Poké Co.'s North Las Vegas Store Receives Top Honors

Viva Island Fin – Florida-based Island Fin Poké Co.’s North Las Vegas location won the Best Hawaiian Food and the Best Power Lunch Award. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, readers voted Island Fin Poké Co.’s North Las Vegas location as the 2022 Silver Winner for both categories. Last year in 2021, the brand’s North Las Vegas location also won the Best of Las Vegas Bronze Award for Best New Restaurant and another Silver Award for Best Hawaiian Food.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a national fast-casual concept that is famously known for elevating traditional Hawaiian food, known as poké, into customizable poké bowls and having an incredibly charismatic atmosphere. Island Fin Poké Co. gives guests a five plus one sensory experience, with its Ohana vibe being the sixth sense. All of these amazing interactions combined make the brand so welcoming and inviting, much like the Hawaiian lifestyle.

Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize and curate their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins.

These accolades are not easily earned, because Las Vegas is considered the ninth island of Hawaii and is home to one of the largest populations of Native Hawaiians outside of Hawaii. So, earning silver awards for Best of Las Vegas Hawaiian Food and Power Lunch substantiates its claim as the country’s most authentic, flavorful and approachable poké.

“We would like to send a huge Mahalo [thank you in Hawaiian] to all our Ohana that we have met and have supported us for the past two years,” says Angela Drye, North Las Vegas franchise owner. “It is a great honor to have won the Silver Best of Las Vegas Best Hawaiian food two years in a row along with winning the Power Lunch award this year.”

One of the key brand components of Island Fin is to have a curated and clean environment that caters to every guest. All of this is demonstrated through their team members serving food and cleaning up after each guest, therefore there is no need for trash cans in the dining area. Each experience is personalized during every visit, from the moment guests walk through the doors until the moment they leave because that's the Ohana Way, or the family way.

“It’s the Hawaiian culture and people that inspired our brand and the way we want people to feel when they walk into Island Fin Poké Co., each and every time,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “I couldn’t be more grateful for our Ohana supporting and believing in our incredible brand.”

Island Fin Poké Co. continues to expand at a rapid speed while also entering five more new markets. With 27 locations open, 58 sold, and multiple franchise areas under development, the brand is always looking to add to its Ohana.