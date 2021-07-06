Island Fin Poke to Debut First Illinois Location

Island Fin Poke- a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian style build-your-own poké bowls, announced the opening of its first Illinois location in Downers Grove. Located at 76 Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove Market, the new restaurant will be owned by Tom Browning and his wife Jill, Downers Grove residents since 2001.

With the restaurant opening slated for mid-July, the new Island Fin Poké will serve healthful poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, 3rd party delivery and carryout options.

A former advertising professional with over 30 years of experience working with some of the largest brands in the franchising industry worldwide, Tom Browning was attracted to the idea of bringing a unique restaurant concept to his home community. Island Fin Poké was the perfect fit, with the simplicity of its business model and the variety of one-of-a-kind flavors it offers its guests.

“We are thrilled to open the first Island Fin Poké restaurant in Illinois and bring this wonderful concept home to Downers Grove,” says Tom Browning. “We hope to become a local favorite and provide fresh, delicious meals with excellent service to our guests.”

Browning says he’s also looking forward to partnering with local charitable organizations to make a positive impact in the community.