On August 8th, disaster took place with wildfires spreading rapidly on the beautiful Hawaiian island, Maui, and has left the island destroyed with at least 2,200 buildings damaged and about 86% of those being residential, according to the preliminary numbers released by the University of Hawaii's Pacific Disaster Center. This led to Island Fin Poké Co., America’s best poké franchise, taking their family and community-centric values a step further by joining forces with Sus Hi Eatstation, another Florida-based restaurant, to support the Maui community during the horrific wildfires. On August 18, 2023, the two Lake Nona establishments will donate 10% of their sales to the Maui Food Bank, a vital institution that provides nourishment and support to those in need, hoping to provide some relief to the Maui residents.

At Island Fin Poké Co., the essence of Ohana goes beyond a Hawaiian word that means family; it's a way of life. The brand is deeply committed to fostering a close-knit and supportive community among its guests, cultivating an environment where everyone feels valued and cherished. So, when Mark Setterington, the CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co., saw the Lahaina fire that swept through Maui, it prompted him to think deeply about how he could contribute to the well-being of the beloved island and its residents.

“During this horrific natural disaster, we have been heartbroken for the residents of Maui,” expresses Setterington. “The deep connection between Island Fin Poké Co.’s vibrant concept and the Hawaiian culture magnifies the depth of our empathy. The islands hold a special place in the heart of our brand, and witnessing their plight has ignited a deep sense of responsibility within us. In times of adversity, the essence of community shines brightest, so we immediately extended our support. Recognizing the vital importance of unity, we reached out to Sus Hi Eatstation to help us collaborate on a donation initiative that could ripple positively through our shared communities."

Island Fin Poké Co. invites everyone to participate in this heartwarming initiative. To show support, guests are encouraged to visit either Island Fin Poké Co. or Sus Hi Eatstation on August 18 and contribute to the cause. Additionally, the restaurants will share marketing materials on their social media platforms to spread awareness and encourage direct donations to the Maui Food Bank.

As Maui faces these unprecedented challenges, Island Fin Poké Co. stands as a shining example of how businesses can leverage their influence to uplift their community.