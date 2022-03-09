Island Fin Poké Launches First Digital App

Island Fin Poké announced the successful development and launch of its first digital application, Island Fin Poké Co. The new app contains features that set Island Fin Poké apart in the industry and entice even more guests to join the brand’s Ohana, such as a surf cam, interactive nutritional calculator and reinvigorated rewards program.

Within the new Island Fin Poké Co. app, guests can more conveniently browse their favorite menu offerings, order ahead and easily track the status of their meal. Users can even view the exact nutritional value of their poké creation using the app’s built-in, interactive nutritional calculator. This convenient tool gives accurate numbers into the caloric consumption of each meal, offering health-conscious guests the ability to easily track what they are putting into their bodies. App users are also welcomed to fully immerse themselves in the island experience through utilizing its surf cam tool, which live-streams footage of the waves on the North Shore of Ehukai Beach in Oahu Hawaii.

In tandem with the app’s creation, Island Fin Poké has overhauled its rewards program to now offer exciting new promotions and help save guests money when ordering through the app. The new program includes the following additions:

A free poké bowl for app users on their birthday

$15 off for every 150 rewards points accumulated

Access to Island Fin Poke’s new White Label Delivery option, which provides $2 delivery on meals from participating locations

“At Island Fin Poké, we have always wanted to make our guest experience as exceptional and simple as we can for everyone,” says CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké, Mark Setterington. “I’m beyond proud of our brand’s efforts to create a digital app that fully encompasses who we are as a brand, as well as provide rewards and accurate nutritional information to our loyal guests. Fashioning the ability to access key brand information and even view the waves of Hawaii, all in one place is our way of fulfilling our ongoing commitment to guest satisfaction. There’s truly nothing else like it.”

The new app is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, and was created through partnering with the digital ordering platform company, Lunchbox.

“Island Fin Poke is one of the most exciting quick-service brands out there. Their story, devotion to quality and incredible growth remind me of the shared camaraderie, friendship and hunger of myself and the Lunchbox founding team back from our early days,” says CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox, Nabeel Alamgir. “Island Fin Poke is a perfect addition to the Lunchbox Family and I am incredibly excited to watch their business continue to flourish, and I’m honored to be a small part of their ecosystem.”