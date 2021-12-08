Island Fin Poké Named 'Top Game Changer'

Island Fin Poké, the fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's list of TOP 100 Game Changers for 2021. Positioned alongside brand names paving the way for the future of franchising, Island Fin Poké has been acknowledged by the publication for its efforts in helping local communities, creating opportunities for aspiring businessowners and impressing millennials.

“2021 was a challenging year for the world,” says CEO and Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, Alesia Visconti. “A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!” We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

Island Fin Poké restaurants serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative with healthier options and try something new every visit.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for our perseverance after the hardships of the past year,” says CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké, Mark Setterington. “I think our brand demonstrated resilience and our ability to have a positive impact on the communities that Island Fin Poké calls home. We are proud to move forward into the new year continuing to be a role model business for the franchising industry.”

Inclusion in the Top 100 Gamechangers for 2021 marks an important achievement for the Island Fin Poké brand as it continues its national expansion.