Island Fin Poké Co. — America’s favorite Hawaiian-style poké spot — announced they will be carrying a limited-edition watermelon flavor of their famous Dole Soft Serve in honor of National Watermelon Day. Starting on Saturday, August 3, guests can visit any of Island Fin Poké Co.’s 22 locations nationwide to try this exclusive summertime treat that pairs perfectly with any of Island Fin’s fresh and customizable bowl options.

The refreshing and delicate sweetness of watermelon is what hot August days call for. Guests can enjoy Island Fin’s watermelon Dole Soft Serve® to add a little sweetness and revitalization to their busy summer day. Island Fin Poké Co. will be carrying their watermelon Dole Soft Serve® for a limited time while supplies last, so guests are advised to order this special dessert before it’s too late.

The light, fruity flavor of the watermelon Dole Soft Serve perfectly pairs with Island Fin’s Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and Ohana-driven philosophy. Based in Florida, Island Fin Poké Co. prides itself on family-like values, great service and fresh ingredients. The brand is also proud to offer a wide range of gluten-free and vegetarian options, ensuring each guest can order something they love off the menu.

Don’t miss this opportunity to try a limited-edition Dole Soft Serve flavor! For more information about Island Fin Poké Co., visit their website at www.IslandFinPoke.com. If you’re interested in covering this story and for any other media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com. Esta información está disponible en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.