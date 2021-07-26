Island Fin Poké to Open in Charlotte, North Carolina

Island Fin Poke, a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian style build-your-own poké bowls, is happy to announce the opening of its first North Carolina location in Charlotte. Located at 4833 Berewick Town Center Dr., the new restaurant will be owned by husband-and-wife duo Navdeep and Harpreet Nagra.

With the restaurant opening slated for mid-August, the new Island Fin Poké will serve healthful poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The new restaurant will feature indoor seating, outdoor patio seating, 3rd party delivery and curbside pickup options.

The Nagras decided to bring the Island Fin Poké concept to Charlotte to offer a fresh, high-protein option to their local community. The Charlotte location is the first Island Fin Poké restaurant the couple intends on opening in the area, with plans for additional locations in the near future.

“Opening our first Island Fin Poké restaurant here in Charlotte is something very special to us,” says local owner Navdeep Nagra. “We aim to offer each one of our customers a unique and positive dining experience and treat them like ‘ohana,’ a Hawaiian word for family.”

The opening of the first Island Fin Poké location in North Carolina marks a significant milestone in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout the U.S.