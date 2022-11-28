Island Fin Poké to Open First Store in Rhode Island

National franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., continues to expand its Hawaiian flavors and its Ohana (Hawaiian term meaning family) culture all the way to the state of Rhode Island. On Wednesday, November 30, Island Fin Poké Co. will open its doors to its first location ever in Smithfield, Rhode Island and its 27th location across the US.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls that are more than just a bowl, they’re a lifestyle. This means each time guests experience a poké bowl at Island Fin, it’s incrediBOWL, from the food to the atmosphere to the service. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize and curate their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins.

Prior to opening day, Tuesday, November 29, Island Fin Poké Co. will be opening a little early for a soft grand opening for the Smithfield community. From 5pm to 6:30pm, this location will be offering free customizable poké bowls to introduce their bold flavors to their new guests.

“We are very excited,” share Jim and Marilyn Way, Smithfield, RI franchise owners. “Rhode Island is my wife’s home state, she grew up in the town right down the street, so she is excited to be back here. We are happy to be surrounded by so many great fitness-focused businesses nearby, which will help to introduce new guests to our healthy and flavorful menu,” says Jim.

In the small and charming town of Smithfield, Island Fin Poké Co. fits right into the community, offering a new and personalized experience for every guest – and guaranteeing it to be incrediBOWL.

Island Fin Poké Co.’s brand is built on the principle of treating every franchise, guest, and community like Ohana because that is the Ohana Way. The Ohana Way is Island Fin Poké Co.’s way of making every guest feel like they are dining with family and friends in the comfort of their own home. They remain focused on offering a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, so every person a part of the brand feels special and a part of its Ohana during every visit.

Island Fin Poké Co. offers an incredible guest experience, providing guests with friendly service, bold flavors, and a fresh and clean environment. All of this is demonstrated through their team members serving food and cleaning up after each guest, therefore there is no need for trash cans in the dining area. Each experience is personalized at every location and during every visit, from the moment guests walk through the doors until the moment they leave because they make you feel like family.

“Expanding into Rhode Island and adding another state to our growing roster is extremely exciting for our brand,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and Founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “It all started in the islands of Hawaii, and I can’t wait for everything that makes Island Fin so special to reach another island 5,000 miles away. It's about more than just our amazing poké bowls, we want to make sure every time you visit us, you never forget it.”