Island Fin Poké Opens First California-Based Location

Offering a new and unique dining option to Sacramento's extensive culinary scene, Island Fin Poké Co., America’s best poké restaurant, is opening its doors to its 27th location and first ever location in California. On October 9th, 2023, Island Fin will officially be open in the Delta Shores Shopping Center in Sacramento, CA, and is inviting the community to experience the taste of the islands right in their own neighborhood.

The new Island Fin Poké Co. location is conveniently located at 8140 Delta Shores Cir S, Suite 130, CA 95832, offering easy access for Sacramento residents to indulge in the finest poké bowls, made with the freshest ingredients and customizable to cater to everyone’s palate. Franchisee owners, Jason Davis and Melissa Miles, invite the Sacramento community to experience the delicious offerings with a free poké bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30a.m. to 1p.m., while supplies last, before they officially open to the public.

California's sun-soaked, tropical vibes create the perfect backdrop for any food adventure, making it no surprise that the state has embraced the poké phenomenon with open arms. The opening of Island Fin's first location in California is a testament to the state's love for fresh, vibrant and island-inspired flavors.

Mark Setterington, CEO and Founder of Island Fin Poké Co. expressed his excitement about the expansion by stating, "We have finally made it to California with our location in Delta Shores! Opening our 27th store in California is a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that our new community will become immediate Island Fin fans as soon as they try it. We are so happy and excited to continue to spread the Island Fin experience, offering our guests the opportunity to experience the IncrediBOWL."

Every Island Fin Poké Co. store is indeed IncrediBOWL, a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence and its authentic passion for poké. Renowned for its Hawaiian-style poké bowls, Island Fin Poké Co. offers more than just a meal; it offers a lifestyle built on the values of family and community.

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. In addition to their fresh protein options, Island Fin also offers a wide variety of delicious seasonal Dole Soft Serve® flavors – having something for everyone.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless combinations of gluten-free poké bowls.

Island Fin Poké Co.'s dedication to excellence extends beyond the food. The brand fosters a sense of community and togetherness, ensuring that each visit is a memorable experience. The brand’s Delta Shores location will be open every day from 11a.m. to 9p.m and 11a.m. to 10p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, offering a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. For added convenience, the restaurant also provides online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. app.

Don't miss the chance to experience the freshest poké bowls in town and indulge in a taste of paradise.