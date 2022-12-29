Island Fin Poké Opens First Location in Tallahassee

Island Fin Poké announced the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.

With the restaurant slated to open in mid-January, Island Fin Poké of Tallahassee will serve healthy and flavorful poké bowls (pronounced “poh-kay”). Poké is a popular Hawaiian dish consisting of proteins, nourishing toppings and served over lettuce or rice. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, with a selection of over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, nine gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The Tallahassee restaurant will offer third party delivery options, online ordering through the Island Fin Poké app, and indoor seating.

“The city of Tallahassee has a special place in my heart,” says Granlund. “From attending Florida State University, to serving on the Tallahassee Police Department, and now raising my children here, I feel as if I know the community and what they crave. I am so excited to be able to bring a taste of Hawaii to my community and introduce the people of Tallahassee to delicious poké bowls.”

Opening his own business has been on Granlund’s mind for a while, but it wasn’t until he did more research into the concept and tried Island Fin Poké’s unique poké bowls across the state of Florida that he finally found the perfect fit. While researching the concept, Granlund tried as many Island Fin Poké locations as he could to experience the brand in its entirety. Throughout his voyage, Granlund fell in love with the Hawaiian-inspired food, the Hawaiian beach décor, and the family-oriented company culture.

“The poké industry as a whole, continues to grow at a staggering rate, but our passion for our food almost transcends the business projections,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and cofounder of Island Fin Poké. “There’s something very rewarding in bringing healthy and traditional island flavors to local communities throughout the country.”

The opening of the brand’s first Tallahassee location marks a significant step in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout its home state of Florida.