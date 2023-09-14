Island Fin Poké Opens Restaurant in Westminster, Colorado

Island Fin Poké Co., the renowned and rapidly expanding poké restaurant franchise, announced the eagerly anticipated opening of its 27th location in the beautiful city of Westminster, Colorado! As the first location in the state, residents and visitors alike can now embark on an island adventure with Island Fin's fresh, flavorful and authentic Hawaiian-inspired poké bowls.

The grand opening celebration is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10448 Town Center Dr, Ste 102, and it promises to be an event that will create a buzz throughout the community. As a proud female-owned and operated franchise, Tracy Egler and the general manager, Taylor Watson invite all poké enthusiasts and foodies to join in the festivities and experience the delicious offerings and be one of the 200 guests that will receive a complimentary gift.

“Island Fin appealed to me because the food is healthy and delicious, and the vibe is on point. So, when you’re done with your spa time, your workout, your stretch or even your shopping, you can stop on in and keep that self-care going with a delicious poké bowl. Or, if you’re on your way home from work we’ll greet you warmly and help you take the edge off your day the healthy way!” states Egler.

From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted to the guest’s liking. The brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, aside from the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. In addition to their fresh protein options, Island Fin also offers a wide variety of delicious seasonal Dole Soft Serve flavors – having something for everyone.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the team members will serve each guest their food and clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal – making the guest’s experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless combinations of gluten-free poké bowls.

“We are very excited to welcome Tracy and Taylor into our Ohana as they get ready for an incredible experience of owning one of America’s Best Poké restaurants,” says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “The Westminster community is such a beautiful town just outside the Rocky Mountains and we are so grateful to be giving residents a deliciously healthy dining option and a beach-inspired vibe, right here in Colorado.”

Island Fin Poké Co.'s Westminster location will be open every day from 11a.m. to 9p.m., offering a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. For added convenience, the restaurant also provides online ordering through the Island Fin Poké Co. app.