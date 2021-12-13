Island Fin Poké Opens in St. Petersburg

Island Fin Poké announced the opening of its newest Florida location. Located in St. Petersburg at 210 37th Ave. N., the new restaurant will be owned by Matthew and Stephanie McNulty, with daily operations led by general manager Matt Beck. This will be the McNultys’ first location to open in the area, with plans to open more in the near future. As area representatives for the brand, they intend on opening several additional locations across central Florida and the state’s west coast.

With the opening slated for mid-January, the new Island Fin Poké will serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The new St. Petersburg location will feature indoor and outdoor table seating, beer and wine, online ordering, third-party delivery and curbside pickup.

“When we first became introduced to this restaurant concept, it was the three core pillars of the brand that impressed us the most: guest experience, quality of ingredients and Ohana,” says Matthew McNulty. “We are extremely excited to now be a driving force behind Island Fin Poké and introduce the brand to many more local communities in Florida with our plans for future expansion.”

As a technology executive, Matthew traveled frequently and knew the world was rapidly changing as a result of the pandemic. Along with his wife Stephanie, a healthcare executive, the couple viewed the Island Fin Poké brand as a non-traditional investment that will set them up well into the future.

“We were very impressed by the culture of Island Fin Poké brand and the healthy menu items it has to offer its guests,” adds Stephanie McNulty. “We are currently exploring ways to involve our new business in the St. Petersburg community and can’t wait to open our doors for the first time.”

The opening of the brand’s newest Florida location marks the next step in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout The Sunshine State.