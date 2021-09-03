Island Fin Poké Plans First Georgia Location

Island Fin Poke, a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian style build-your-own poké bowls, is happy to announce the opening of its first Georgia location in Peachtree City. Located at 100 N Peachtree Pkwy., the new restaurant will be owned by husband-and-wife duo Matt and Toyyah Heller. This is the first Island Fin Poké location the couple intends on opening in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.

With the restaurant opening slated for mid-September, the new Island Fin Poké will serve healthful poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The Peachtree City restaurant will also feature indoor and outdoor patio seating, along with third-party delivery and curbside pickup options in the near future.

A former Marine, and recently retired Delta Airlines IT professional, Matt Heller looks forward to bringing Island Fin Poké to Peachtree City, a community that is very friendly to local Delta Airlines employees.

“There are not many restaurant concepts that promote a culture of treating both guests and employees as Ohana, a Hawaiian word for family,” says Matt Heller. “This is why we believe Island Fin Poké to be so special. Toyyah and I look forward to involving our new business in the local community and providing locals with a healthy and flavorful dining experience."

For Toyyah Heller, an emergency room nurse and Army National Guard veteran, it was the family-centric culture and high-quality of the brand’s bowl creations that attracted her to Island Fin Poké.

“I loved working in my family’s restaurants in Louisiana and I know a high-quality product when I see one,” says Toyyah Heller. “I look forward to utilizing the restaurant experience I gained growing up running our Island Fin Poké Company location in Peachtree City. To offer our guests products made from the freshest ingredients available makes me confident that we will set a new standard on healthy dining here locally.”