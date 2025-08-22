Dog parents deserve a treat too, and with National Dog Day on Tuesday, August 26, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with national poké franchise Island Fin Poké Co. Guests can join the fun with a flavorful social media giveaway and an adorable, limited-edition commemorative sticker.

On National Dog Day, guests can join Island Fin’s tasty, paw-some celebration in a number of ways. For starters, free Dole Soft Serve is up for grabs! Guests who post a picture of their dog on social media using #AloPAW and tag @IslandFinPokeCo on August 26 automatically score this deliciously creamy Island Fin favorite for free.

Limited-edition sticker drops are the latest craze, and Island Fin is also rolling out an exclusive sticker with an adorable nod to National Dog Day. Not only can guests redeem this wholesome sticker with the purchase of any bowl on National Dog Day, but collecting all eight of Island Fin’s special edition stickers in 2025 grants you entry into a grand prize drawing at the end of the year for a custom Island Fin-branded surfboard.

From refreshing, nutritious poké bowls to sweet treats like the famous Dole Soft Serve®, Island Fin Poké Co. is making sure dog lovers and dog parents are both feeling the love this National Dog Day. Guests can swing by one of Island Fin’s 18 locations nationwide to grab their free goodies and enjoy all the delicious items the franchise has to offer.

Island Fin Poké Co. has become a staple for build-your-own poké bowls, thanks to their fresh ingredients and unbeatable island vibes. Their wide selection of high-quality proteins, bold marinades and diverse toppings offer endless flavor possibilities.

This limited offer is available in-store only on Tuesday, August 26, at participating locations while supplies last.