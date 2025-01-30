Florida-based fast-casual poké concept Island Fin Poké Co. announced the soft opening of their new location in South Tampa, Florida. Island Fin’s newest location will mark the franchise’s 10th location in Florida and 22nd location overall in the United States. Island Fin’s newest location will bring the poké craze to South Tampa with the franchise’s welcoming Ohana mindset.

Who: Island Fin Poké Co., America’s favorite poké restaurant known for their Hawaiian-inspired flavors and customizable poké bowls that fit any appetite and dietary preference.

What: Island Fin Poké Co. will be holding a soft opening for their newest location. Located in the heart of South Tampa just minutes from the bay, Island Fin will celebrate the opening of their new location by offering guests a complimentary Build-Your-Own-Bowl option starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. The Build-Your-Own-Bowl option will include one premium topping (Avocado, Kimchi, Masago or Surimi) and one fountain soda at no cost. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as these delicious, free bowls won’t last long.

When: Saturday,February 1, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: 4009 W Kennedy Blvd, Suite 6, Tampa, Florida 33609

Why: Island Fin Poké Co.’s new South Tampa location will offer guests a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. Prioritizing fresh and nutritious ingredients, Island Fin Poké Co. offers a variety of boat-to-bowl and farm-to-fork protein options including Ahi Tuna, Chicken, KBBQ Chicken, Octopus, Shrimp, Spam, Spicy Tuna, Tofu and now Coho Salmon. When guests order at Island Fin, they get to experience the most IncrediBOWL poké — a bowl crafted to their personal liking, complete with a base, protein, fresh toppings and handcrafted marinating sauces that are compatible with a multitude of dietary preferences. Now with 22 locations nationwide, each Island Fin store follows “The Island Fin Way” where guests are welcomed with a friendly greeting and treated like family during every visit. Island Fin’s Ohana mindset makes the restaurant a hub for delicious flavors, healthy ingredients and exceptional service.