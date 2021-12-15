Italian Cafe Puro Gusto Opens First U.S. Location

Puro Gusto, born in Milan in 2006 and now found in 10 countries around the globe, opens its first U.S. location today, at 1345 F Street NW., a short walk from the White House and National Mall.

An authentic all-day Italian café celebrating the habits and rituals of the Italian people, Puro Gusto’s focus will span from morning ‘til night. “Puro Gusto” translates directly to “pure taste” – expressing the café’s dedication to offering authentic Italian coffee, food, and Aperitivo.

“We are thrilled to bring Puro Gusto’s Italian way of life to the States with our first café in the U.S. Capital,” says Frank Sickelsmith, Head of Puro Gusto NA. We look forward to offering our American guests a chance to experience what it means to be Italian and share in the cultural traditions, and our Italian expat guests will now have a place to enjoy a true taste of home away from home.”

Puro Gusto offers a modern approach to Italian food culture using simple, quality ingredients to provide an authentic Italian experience. A selection of hot and cold all-day Italian beverages include the likes of Crema Shakerato and Cremespresso, along with non-Italian coffees such as traditional American brewed coffee, Cold Brew, Nitro, and a selection of hot teas. Breakfast offerings start with Cornetto, a traditional Italian croissant served in a variety of sweet and savory options, along with breakfast PanGusto, Italian Pastries, Yogurt, Fruit, Overnight Oats, and Fruit Parfaits.

The café’s lunch menu further highlights its star item, PanGusto. Combining the crunchiness of a bruschetta with the variety of a pizza, options include Margherita, Pepperoni & Mozzarella, Fig & Prosciutto, 3 Cheese & Olive, and Italian Sausage. A selection of Salads, Soups, and Paninis round out the afternoon menu.

The evening menu transitions to Aperitivo, an Italian practice offering a social moment to relax and chat with friends and colleagues over small flavorful nibbles and light drinks before dinner. Iconic Italian cocktails such as the Aperol and Seasonal Spritz, Classic Negroni, or a Bellini are served, along with an assortment of beer, Italian wine, and coffee-based cocktails. Small plates include Strawberry & Lemon Ricotta, Charred Carrots, and Tuscan Bean Hummus, among others.

“This first location in Washington D.C. brings our tried-and-true Italian concept into what is already a vibrant restaurant community we’re excited to become a part of,” says Sickelsmith. “We hope to become a fast favorite for locals and tourists alike seeking a welcoming place any time of day, and look forward to. expanding further across the country in the years ahead.”

The restaurant’s colorful palette reflects the fun, lively, and expressive Italian DNA, welcoming guests to experience Puro Gusto in several ways – from authentically Italian, to those inspired by American habits and designed for today’s urban resident. Counter service is available to-go or for dine-in, with the choice of table service for those who prefer to order directly through the QR codes found within the indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Puro Gusto offers even faster service with a curated selection of sandwiches, salads, beverages, and more available at the Grab ‘n Go coolers, complete with self-checkout.

Partnerships with three leading Italian brands - LavAzza Coffee, Campari/Aperol, and San Pellegrino – have allowed Puro Gusto to bring the best of Italy to the world, and now finally, to the U.S. market.