Porano opens in Des Peres, MO (13323 Manchester Rd.) on Monday, July 29, bringing back its customizable pasta, grain bowls, salads, and Detroit-style pizzas that initially delighted guests from 2016 to 2018 in downtown St. Louis. Porano will join the Niche Food Group family of restaurants as the group’s 9th concept and the second of three concepts opening in less than one year. With the return of this highly anticipated concept, Niche Food Group debuts its first restaurant in West County. It expands into the fast-casual space, offering a chef-driven, quick-service dining option led by James Beard Award-winning Chef Gerard Craft and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Hux, a 15-year restaurant veteran who spent his career working with acclaimed national fast-casual brands, such as Shake Shack and Raising Cane’s. Porano will be open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with to-go service. Porano will also donate 10 percent of opening day proceeds to the Midwestern Braille Volunteers, a Kirkwood-based non-profit organization with 60 years in business transcribing printed material into braille for the visually impaired.

Porano showcases honest food with a build-your-own menu of Italian dishes inspired by the culture of the small town in Umbria that shares the restaurant’s name, where Craft experienced humble, straightforward hospitality toward his family. Located in Des Peres near popular spots like Rosalita’s Cantina and Tiger Soup Dumplings, the 3200 square foot restaurant space designed by Nick Adams of Mademan Design has a dining room with 64 seats. Guests will go through a line to place their order similar to other fast-casual concepts, selecting a base and toppings or one of the restaurant’s own salad, pasta, grain bowl, or pizza offerings. A “noodle lane” is also set up for to-go orders placed in advance. The space’s aesthetic is casual and colorful with bright orange and blue accents and odes to Italy. Similar to the art at the original location, there is a large mural featuring Italian landmarks superimposed on top of notable St. Louis buildings. On the opposite wall, an artistic rendering of the local area shows where Porano is located among nearby businesses. The concept’s branding and to-go bags also add to the feel of the space with playful designs created by Atomicdust.

“We were very sad to close the original location and are thrilled to bring the concept back after six years. The excitement from the community has been meaningful to watch,” says Craft. “With Ryan’s leadership, we look forward to expanding to other areas and are already scouting out additional locations in St. Louis and beyond.”

Porano’s tagline, “Inspired by Italy, Built by You,” sums up what guests can expect from the experience. The menu is divided into four sections: Salads, Pasta and Grain Bowls, Pizzas, and the Build-Your-Own category. To order a customizable build-your-own bowl or salad, guests will first select a base from Housemade Pasta, Rice, Farro, or a Romaine and Kale Mix. Next, they will choose a sauce or dressing from an extensive list with options like Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Smoky Sunday Sugo, Alfredo and Pepper, Garlic and Chili Oil, Italian Vinaigrette, Creamy Anchovy Dressing, and more. After that, visitors can select one of Porano’s add-in proteins or vegetables, including Slow-Roasted Pork, Beef Meatballs, Marinated Chicken Thighs, Seasonal Vegetables, or Spicy Tofu. To finish, diners can add a variety of toppings such as Crispy Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Sweet Peppers, Pecorino Cheese, and more.

For guests craving a bowl or salad without the decision-making, Porano offers a menu of signature salads and bowls to choose from, including options like The Porano Caesar Salad ($10.95) made with Mixed Greens, Creamy Anchovy Dressing, Pecorino, and Bread Crumbs; The Suzie Salad made with Mixed Greens, Farro, Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Red Wine Vinaigrette, 1/2 Spicy Tofu, 1/2 Seasonal Vegetables, Green Olives, Bread Crumbs, Crispy Garlic, and Spicy Honey ($14.95); The Neapolitan Bowl made with Smoky Sunday Sugo, Slow-Roasted Pork, Giardiniera, and Bread Crumbs ($12.95); and The Alfredo ($12.95) made with Marinated Chicken Thigh, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs, and Alfredo Sauce. Additionally, Porano offers three Detroit-style pizzas to choose from: Margherita made with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Basil ($11.95); Pepperoni ($12.95) made with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Parmesan; and Meatball ($12.95) made with Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Garlic, and Oregano.

For starters, fans of Craft’s Pastaria will be happy to see the restaurant’s famous Risotto Balls with Red Sauce on the menu. On the sweeter side, diners can indulge in one of Porano’s Gelato Pops with flavors including: Chocolate, Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Fudgesicle. In addition to soft drinks, beer, wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, boozy slushies will also be available. Slushie flavors will be announced at a later date. Porano also plans on rotating seasonal limited time offers for bowls, beverages, and pizzas.

“There is something for everyone at Porano,” says Hux. “We know that families and groups don’t always agree about what or where to eat, and we’re giving you the options and flexibility to get something for everyone in your group. We’re thrilled to bring Porano to the Des Peres community and can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors, whether it’s families or those looking for a fast, high-quality, consistent option. ”

The new Porano will open on Monday, July 29 and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with to-go service. Catering options, from boxed meals to buffet-style dining, are coming soon.

With plans for more locations in the future, Porano fans can look forward to even more opportunities to enjoy their favorite menu items.