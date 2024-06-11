Rosso Pomodoro, Italy’s largest Neapolitan pizza franchise, announces the launch of franchise opportunities in the United States. Founded in Naples, Italy, the birthplace of pizza, in 1998, the Milan-based pizza chain has expanded globally to 70 locations in Italy and 140 locations worldwide including the operation of highly demanding restaurants in 12 Eataly locations across the US and Canada. Rosso Pomodoro’s highly anticipated expansion into the U.S. market represents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to bring an authentic Italian experience to their communities.

Rosso Pomodoro U.S. franchise locations will offer a fast-casual concept for authentic Neapolitan pizza and other specialties, freshly prepared in minutes with the highest quality authentic Italian ingredients and warm service rooted in the renowned hospitality of Naples. The successful model bridges the scalability of fast-casual concepts and centralized production while delivering high caliber, high quality food. Backed by over three decades of success and expertise across Europe, each opening will be guided by industry leading experts and professional pizzaiolos who have been perfecting the craft of Neapolitan pizza for generations. Franchise locations will showcase the full experience and theater of Neapolitan pizza making, with a patented pizza oven imported from Italy as the heart of every restaurant.

“It has long been a dream to introduce our brand of authentic Neapolitan style pizza to every corner of America,” said Nicola Saraceno, CEO of Rosso Pomodoro. “Neapolitan pizza is an artform in itself, and we take pride in preserving this centuries old legacy and heritage. Each of our pizzas exemplify artisanal craftsmanship, using top-quality ingredients sourced through partnerships with historical high-standard suppliers. Rosso Pomodoro guests will enjoy a truly authentic experience through the exploration of culture, vibrant colors and diverse flavor profiles inspired by Italy’s most beloved regions.”

The first two Rosso Pomodoro locations are set to open in June in Denver, Colorado, just named the number one pizza city in America. As with all upcoming franchise locations, the local staff has undergone a robust training program led by professional fifth-generation Italian pizzaiolos. Only clean, fresh, authentic ingredients will be used to create the Neapolitan pizzas, all crafted according to the exacting requirements set forth by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana certification. Rosso Pomodoro pizzas are handcrafted from dough that is proofed slowly for over 24 hours, topped with premium authentic Italian ingredients and baked in a 900-degree oven for just 90 seconds.

Rosso Pomodoro franchise opportunities offers decades of expertise, a proven operating model with streamlined preparation and simple processes, an established supply chain of authentic, high-quality ingredients, comprehensive training support, and vibrant restaurant design that invites everyone to share in a true Italian experience.