It's Tamale Time to Open in Highside Market in Columbus, Georgia

The Cotton Companies, a real estate development and investment firm based in Columbus, GA, announced It’s Tamale Time, a family-owned authentic tamale shop based in Phenix City, as the latest tenant joining Highside Market.

JR McKinny, Owner and Chef of It’s Tamale Time, started the concept in 2018 as an homage to his late grandmother. Following four years of bootstrapping and grassroots marketing, including selling online and at local farmer’s markets, he opened the first restaurant location in Phenix City in May 2022. With less than a year of successful operations at the original restaurant location and growing recognition with pop-ups and catering events throughout the Columbus metro area, the tamale shop will open its second location at Highside Market, occupying a counter-service market stall. The new location will offer daily specials, adult beverages, and other Latin-inspired cuisine.

“We’re excited to welcome this local staple as part of our curated tenant mix at Highside Market,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. “Our goal for this development is to provide a place in Columbus where residents and visitors can gather and experience what makes this community unique, and we believe that having tenants like It’s Tamale Time will encourage just that.”

It’s Tamale Time will join 4 other tenants recently announced at Highside Market including Council Wardrobe Studio, Cleaver and Cork, Nonic Bar & Kitchen, and Teased Hair Salon. Several other tenant additions are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Highside Market, located at the crossroads of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue, will serve as an energetic hub for dining, retail, office, and event space among rich, historic architecture. With a unique mix of new construction and preserved structures dating back to 1949, Highside Market’s design will reflect the city’s booming revitalization rooted in rich history. The 45,000 square foot destination is slated to feature 15,000 square feet of designated restaurant space, 20,000 square feet of retail, 10,000 square feet of office space, a greenspace park, and outdoor lounge areas. Construction at Highside Market is currently underway with opening expected early 2023.