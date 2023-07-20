ItsaCheckmate Builds Partnership with DoorDash to Enable Rapid Restaurant Onboarding

ItsaCheckmate, the center of a restaurant’s digital ordering business, unveils it now supports Self-Serve Integration Onboarding with DoorDash as a vital part of its next-generation open-API Marketplace platform.

In November 2022, ItsaCheckmate announced the launch of Marketplace, a ground-breaking technology distribution platform allowing restaurants to add multiple ordering platforms through a simple user interface, connecting already integrated menus directly to their Point-of-Sale system. The platform's objective is to enable ItsaCheckmate customers to take locations live on new order sources themselves, with convenience and speed.

Staying true to its ethos of having deep-rooted ecosystem partnerships, ItsaCheckmate has worked closely with DoorDash to launch this new feature, reducing the average onboarding time significantly. This feature also lets restaurants control when a location should go live. They can choose any day of the week, including weekends, previously limited to only twice a week.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest collaboration with DoorDash,” says Brett Jones, Vice President of Product Development, ItsaCheckmate. “This self-serve onboarding feature is a milestone achievement that enables our customers to effortlessly activate DoorDash, one of the country’s most popular local commerce companies, with remarkable speed and simplicity. Our partnership with DoorDash has enabled us to provide this cutting-edge feature, which will surely provide our customers with significant benefits, including time savings and increased revenue.”