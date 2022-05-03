ItsaCheckmate Releases New Financial Management Solution

Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate has unveiled its newest product release, a groundbreaking financial management solution called Accounting Reconciliation.

Simplifying a labor-intensive accounting process that has long frustrated restaurant owners and operators, the innovative product provides a stunning range of financial management capabilities including:

Identifying financial inconsistencies between a restaurant’s POS and its 3rd party delivery partners

Providing a comprehensive view of sales tax, commissions, fees, chargebacks & refunds

Presenting a combined report of all transactions from various third-party platforms in a single easy-to-read document, eliminating hours of downloading, de-duplicating and re-formatting

Highlighting order refunds and adjustments, while making it quicker and easier to raise disputes

Released into Beta just a few weeks ago, interest and adoption from notable restaurant brands has been swift, including the nationally beloved better burger brand, Five Guys.

“ItsaCheckmate’s technology is best in class, and consistently enables us to easily navigate longtime POS-related operational pain points,” says Zerrick Pearson, CIO of Five Guys. “When Vishal and team presented Accounting Reconciliation to us, it was another clear demonstration of how they are focused on creating solutions that meet our needs and address the friction points of today’s restaurant landscape.”

“Accounting Reconciliation is another demonstration of how ItsaCheckmate is uniquely positioned to respond to the ever-evolving challenges of digital ordering,” adds Vishal Agarwal, founder, and CEO of ItsaCheckmate. “When bringing technology to market, ItsaCheckmate starts by listening to our customers’ needs and pain points, to understand how we can bring value that streamlines success for them. Accounting Reconciliation is the latest and perhaps best example of how technology solutions are empowering our customers with simplicity, enabling them to better serve their end customer and transform their digital ordering business into a more profitable sales channel.”