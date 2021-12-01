J. Dawgs Opens in Grange Hall

Troy Guard and the TAG Restaurant Group welcome Utah hot dog-darling, J. Dawgs, in their first out-of-state outpost to the recently opened Grange Hall.

J. Dawgs is a scratch-made hot dog concept started by owner Jayson Edwards in 2004.

“I was a broke college student back then, and had spent some time in Toronto. I fell in love with the street vendor culture they had there, and thought I could bring something like that to Salt Lake City and be successful. One 10x10 little shack, $700 and some great family recipes, and the rest is history,” says Edwards.

J. Dawgs has been steadily growing since then, now with four locations in Salt Lake City and a nationwide shipping program. After making through a difficult pandemic, Edwards felt the time was right to expand outside of their home state. Friend and Grange Hall partner Kevin Hawkins encouraged Edwards to visit Grange Hall and meet with Chef Troy Guard.

“After visiting the space and meeting with the team, I realized that Grange Hall is the perfect way to test out a new market—it’s the right sized space, and the built-in support from the team has been great. Denver and Salt Lake City have a lot of similarities--including the altitude—and the community around Grange Hall seems like a good fit. Plus, who doesn’t like hot dogs.”

J. Dawgs’ menu features house-recipe beef and polish hot dogs, and Edwards’ special sauce: a sweet and tangy recipe handed down from his Grandmother. The brand keeps it simple--fixins include onions, sauerkraut, banana peppers, jalapeno, and pickles--all served on special, house-recipe buns.