Cousins Subs has welcomed back J.J. Grube as CFO. In this role, Grube oversees all financial functions for the company, including budgeting, forecasting, strategic planning and data analysis to support business growth and decision-making.

Grube first joined Cousins Subs in 2017 as director of finance and was promoted to vice president of finance in 2019. In 2020, he assumed the dual role of vice president of operations and finance, leading both teams through a period of growth and transformation.

“We’re thrilled to have J.J. back on our leadership team,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “His financial expertise, data-driven mindset and deep understanding of our business will help us continue making smart, strategic decisions as we grow.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Grube has held finance and analytics roles for several large restaurant organizations, including the largest restaurant franchisee in Wisconsin. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

“I’m glad to be back at Cousins Subs,” said Grube. “It’s a great company with a strong culture, and I’m excited to use data and financial insights to help us keep growing and making smart decisions.”



