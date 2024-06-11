Solomon Choi, who in 2008 moved to New York City and launched two companies, including the FroYo franchise 16 Handles, as well as custom disposables company Greeno Products, passed away on June 7. He was 44. Choi was the CEO of Jabba Brands, a growth consulting and advisory for restaurant concepts, CPG, and tech companies, he founded in 2019. He was also an Angel Squad Member at virtual capital firm Hustle Fund.

Some of the restaurants in Jabba Brands’ portfolio included Chip City, Craveworthy Brands, and the Kati Roll Company.

“Solomon’s legacy will live on forever through the memories of those who had the opportunity to know him and the impact that he had on countless lives,” his obituary states. “Solomon will be remembered for his relentless optimism, his discipline and fearlessness, and his Michael Jackson dance moves. Most importantly, he was committed to loving his wife and children to the best of his ability and will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy.”

Choi is survived by his parents, William WonJin Choi and Jennifer YunHwa Choi, his wife Hannah Chang-Choi, their two children, 7-year-old Jubilee and 4-year-old Joshua Choi, sisters Erica Choi and Esther Choi, brother-in-laws George Kimmel and Brycen Fauser, and nieces and nephews Tommy Kimmel, Noelle Kimmel, and Forest Fauser.

Choi’s career in F&B and hospitality spanned more than two decades. By the time he sold 16 Handles to franchisee Neil Hershman and YouTube star Danny Duncan in 2022, the brand had grown to eight-figure sales volumes across more than 40 locations. Choi sold his stake in Greeno Products to his cofounder.

Choi graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1998 and attended the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 2002.

He met his wife, Hannah, through an introduction by her sister in 2015. It took place at a 16 Handles in New York City’s Upper West side. They were engaged within 85 days and married within six months.

“Solomon was an outstanding example of a man driven by his purpose and faith in God and passionate about sharing the love of Christ with others. He led a Christian men’s group and was committed to supporting and challenging those around him to be the best versions of themselves,” the obituary read.

Services will be held at Promise Church on June 14, at 5p.m. Burial services will be held at Pinelawn Cemetery on June 15, at 11 a.m.