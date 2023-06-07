Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg Unite on Munchie Meal

Two California legends are uniting: Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg have come together to drop it (the collab of a lifetime) like it’s hot – the new Snoop’s Munchie Meal.

If there’s two things Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg know about, it’s late night and the munchies. Fit for the D-O-double-G himself, Snoop’s Munchie Meal features a wide variety of Jack’s iconic offerings to cure all late night cravings, sweet or salty for just $14.

Whether you’re feeling baked, sauced or loaded (or all of the above), Snoop’s Munchie Meal has it all:

Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich: Two 100% all white meat spicy chicken strips, bacon crumbles, french fries, white cheese sauce, Good Good sauce & ranch on a Brioche bun? Mmm, spicy good.

Classic Taco: Why mess with something that’s already great? Crunchy taco with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & our signature taco sauce.

Medium Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned, crispy curly fries.

Baked brownie: Delicious classic dark chocolate brownie batter, mixed with semi-sweet chocolate chips? This is what we like to call a perfect match.

Sprite (fine…or a drink of your choice)

You can spot Snoop in Jack in the Box TV ads and across social channels throughout the month of June. Snoop’s Munchie Meal will be available at Jack locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from June 12 to August 6, 2023.