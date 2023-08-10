Jack in the Box Announces Record Sales in Salt Lake City

Jack in the Box Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick-service chains, announced record-breaking full-first-month sales in Salt Lake City, its first new market entry in over a decade. The store outperformed the brands previous record-setting new market opening by 66 percent.

“Jack in the Box is an iconic brand with more than 70 years of experience and based on monthly sales, this ranks as the highest new market opening in the brand’s history.” says Tim Linderman, chief development officer. “This opening exceeded our expectations and displays the ability for Jack in the Box to succeed in new markets. There was so much pent-up demand, our fans were willing to wait in the drive-thru lane for more than four hours. In addition to adding restaurants in existing markets, entering new markets is critical for Jack in the Box and our experience in Salt Lake City lays the foundation for our plan to expand across the U.S.”

Salt Lake City is the first city to showcase Jack in the Box’s new CRAVED image – which offers unique design elements and a fresh new look to the current Jack in the Box prototype. On the heels of this opening, Jack in the Box will be introducing the first drive-thru / walk-up only CRAVED image in Ogden, UT this Fall. The brand plans to open four additional CRAVED units this calendar year, with two of those being in Louisville, Kentucky, another new market entry in 2023.

Del Taco also announced record-setting performance with 57 new commitments in Q3 which is the most commitments in a three-month period in the company’s 50+ year history. This includes new market commitments in Texas, Montana, and Wyoming along with 36 additional commitments in Florida. Del Taco, led by refranchising agreements, has signed 83 commitments year-to-date.

“Select new market expansion and fully penetrating our existing markets is our top strategic initiative. We have tremendous momentum in the Southeast, and we’re excited to announce our expansion into Texas and other new markets.” Linderman adds. “Demand for our brand has never been higher. We are the second-largest [quick-service] Mexican concept, by units, in the U.S. and we continue to differentiate ourselves through our fresh menu, available territory, and flexible prototype buildings.”