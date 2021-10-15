Jack in the Box Appoints Doug Cook Chief Technology Officer

Jack in the Box has named Doug Cook as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cook brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading guest and employee-facing platforms to Jack in the Box and will leverage his foodservice expertise to develop and execute strategic initiatives to support the brand’s needs.

Cook most recently served as interim CTO of Jack in the Box, effectively leading the technology team and strategy during his interim period. Prior to joining Jack in the Box, Cook served as Chief Information Officer at Pizza Hut. During his time with Pizza Hut, Cook oversaw the brand’s IT organization and was responsible for the deployment of restaurant and data products, as well as other innovative technologies and programs to create a competitive advantage for the company. Before Pizza Hut, Cook spent two decades with Sonic applying leading-edge technologies and analytics to grow the company’s innovation and market position.

“Doug understands the evolving technology expectations of our guests and will help Jack in the Box grow in that department, while ensuring we never lose sight of the importance of optimizing operations and maintaining product quality,” says Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. “We’re excited to welcome Doug to Jack in the Box and he will serve an integral role as we continue to strengthen our leadership team.”

In addition to his employment responsibilities, Cook has been an active leader in various trade, technology and retail organizations.