Jack in the Box Completes $585 Million Deal for Del Taco

Jack in the Box announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. for approximately $585 million. With the close of the acquisition, Jack in the Box and Del Taco are now positioned as stronger QSR players with greater scale and the ability to enhance the guest experience while pursuing profitable growth.

With similar guest profiles, menu offerings and company cultures – both priding themselves on serving guests with unique variety, quality, innovation and value – they are both confident they will unlock significant opportunities for franchisees, employees, investors, and guests alike.

“Today marks an important milestone in our company’s history as we officially welcome Del Taco to the Jack in the Box family,” says Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box. “We have ambitious growth plans for our combined company, and we are excited for the many exciting opportunities ahead. Together, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will benefit from a stronger financial model, gaining greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities, and unit growth for both brands.”

John D. Cappasola, Jr., president and CEO of Del Taco, adds, “We’re extremely proud to join forces with the Jack in the Box brand and are excited to have found a partner that shares a similar culture and passion for what we do. We expect this transaction will significantly strengthen and grow our beloved brands.”

Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, Del Taco stockholders will receive $12.51 per share in cash, and Del Taco’s common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ and will be delisted.