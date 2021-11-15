Jack in the Box Debuts New Location in Glendale, Arizona

Jack in the Box Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick-service chains, announced today the grand opening of a new franchised location in Arizona, located at 9152 West Glendale Ave, Glendale AZ, 85305. With proximity to State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, the new Jack in the Box will open its doors to guests on November 10th.

The new location is owned and operated by Stine Enterprises, a multigenerational franchise group that has a strong presence with Jack in the Box throughout Arizona and California. Led by Steve Stine and his son Adam Stine, Stine Enterprises owns 86 Jack in the Box restaurants with 80 of those locations in Arizona. In addition to the latest opening in Glendale, Steve and Adam plan to open five additional restaurants in the near future and will be breaking ground shortly on a new site in Verrado.

“Glendale is a growing city and our guests in this market are looking for more opportunities to access our brand. We’re ready to open our doors and to bring Jack in the Box’s diverse menu to the neighborhood,” says Adam Stine. “Our newest location is walking distance to Glendale’s buzzing Westgate Entertainment District and Jack fans attending a Cardinals or Coyotes game can grab a bite before or after. Our guests in this market are crazy about the brand and we know the high demand for Jack. We’re excited to serve this community.”

Looking to give back to the community and their guests, Steve, Adam and their team have been raising funds and awareness for the Make-A-Wish® Foundation for several years. The foundation helps grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. In total, the franchise group has helped Jack in the Box raise more than $1M for the foundation and Adam currently sits on the Make-A-Wish Arizona Board of Directors.

“Steve and Adam have been part of the Jack in the Box family for a long time and have a deep passion for the brand and the communities they serve. Their dedication to Jack has pushed our presence across Arizona and parts of California and they’ve been great partners,” says Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box.

“Steve, Adam and the team at Stine Enterprises understand that the foundation of our brand is community and that’s exactly the type of operator we’re looking for at Jack in the Box. We’re excited for them and look forward to seeing the success of the newest store in Glendale.”

Stine Enterprises’ newly-built Glendale restaurant includes all the latest features of Jack in the Box’s newer prototype, including mixed seating styles, decorative pendant lighting and wall collages, as well as fresh interior finishes. Guests can look forward to enjoying the complete range of menu items signature to Jack in the Box, including Tiny Tacos, Sourdough Jacks, Seasoned Curly Fries, Egg Rolls, 24-hour breakfast items and late-night offerings, as well as the recently launched Cluck Sandwich and BBQ Cluck Sandwich.

Guests visiting the Glendale location can now order ahead on the Jack in the Box mobile app and earn loyalty points through Jack in the Box’s new loyalty program, The Jack Pack. Launched earlier this year, The Jack Pack allows members to earn one point for every dollar spent on the Jack in the Box mobile app. Members that hit the 40 point mark are eligible to redeem select menu items. Users that download the app will automatically receive 20 percent off their first app purchase. See the Jack Pack Terms of Use for complete terms and conditions of the program.